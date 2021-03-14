Azerbaijan documents 603 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

603 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 234 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday.

According to the Operational Headquarters, 6 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 240,295 with 230,960 recoveries and 3,282 deaths, while treatment of 6,053 others is underway.

A total number of 2,710,126 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az