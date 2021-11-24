Azerbaijan documents over 1,900 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 1,924 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,924 patients have recovered and 23 have died in the country over the past day, according to the Operational Headquarters.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 578,627, with 543,200 recoveries and 7,709 deaths. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 27,718.

Over the past day, 11,584 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,473,157.

News.Az