Azerbaijan-Egypt business forum highlights new investment opportunities

A business forum featuring Azerbaijani and Egyptian companies was held in Cairo as part of the 6th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

The forum, organized with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and jointly hosted by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), was attended by representatives from over 20 companies, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

Speaking at the forum, the co-chair of the Commission from the Azerbaijani side, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, expressed confidence that such events would open new opportunities to expand economic ties, boost trade turnover, and promote mutual investments between the two countries. He also highlighted the incentives and benefits available to IT companies in Azerbaijan’s high-tech parks and emphasized the considerable potential for exporting Azerbaijani digital products to Egypt.

It was noted that revitalizing the activities of the Azerbaijan–Egypt Business Council could further contribute to the development of trade relations between the two countries.

During the forum, participants received information on investment opportunities in both countries, including incentives offered in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) and other industrial and technology parks in Azerbaijan. Egyptian companies were invited to explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

The event concluded with B2B meetings to foster direct collaboration between participating companies.

News.Az