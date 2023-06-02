Azerbaijan elected member of UNWTO Executive Board

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was elected a member of the Executive Board of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at the 68th meeting of the UNWTO European Commission in Sofia, Bulgaria, News.Az reports citing the State Tourism Agency.

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Israel, Albania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Italy, Lithuania, Slovakia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan have submitted their candidacies for the 5 vacant seats allocated for membership in the European Region.

Of the 11 countries that put forward their candidacies, along with Azerbaijan, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Italy, and Bulgaria became the winners.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev speaking at the meeting of the Executive Council, expressed gratitude to all those who took part in the voting and noted that Azerbaijan, as always, will give priority to an equal and fair approach.

The chairman of the agency said that since Azerbaijan became a full member of the UN World Tourism Organization in 2001, the country has expanded successful partnership and cooperation relations with the member countries of the organization and will contribute to the effectiveness of the Executive Council in its future activities.

Nagiyev noted that the future of world tourism depends on the joint implementation of the necessary measures.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Spain and Andorra, as well as the Permanent Representative to the World Tourism Organization Ramiz Hasanov and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov.

News.Az