Azerbaijan elected official destination partner of global tourism platform

Azerbaijan has been elected as an official destination partner of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), forum for the travel and tourism industry, News.az reports.

The relevant decision was adopted at the WTTC Global Summit themed “Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future” held on November 1-3 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the country’s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev is attending the event.

Fuad Naghiyev met with WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson on the sidelines of the Summit to discuss prospects for development of tourism, as well as Azerbaijan’s promotion as a new tourism destination.

Fuad Naghiyev participated in the “Global leaders’ dialogue” on the sidelines of the summit, during which he held meetings with the tourism ministers and officials of a number of countries to exchange views on the current tourism trends.

Azerbaijan joined the WTTC’s Hotel Sustainability Basics Program, globally recognised and coordinated set of sustainability indicators that all hotels should implement as a minimum, representing 12 actions that are fundamental to hotel sustainability.

Established in 1990, the World Travel and Tourism Council is a major platform, which brings together representatives of state and public sectors operating in the world tourism.

