Azerbaijan establishes COP29 international advisory committee

The work on the establishment of the International Advisory Committee for COP29 consisting of several authoritative foreign representatives is being finalized, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Samir Nuriyev said at the fifth meeting of the Committee on July 8, News.Az reports.

Referring to Azerbaijan's openness to cooperation in the struggle against climate change both with states and non-governmental organizations, and think tanks, he stressed that the work on the establishment of the International Advisory Committee of COP29 consisting of several authoritative foreign representatives is being completed.

News.Az