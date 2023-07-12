Azerbaijan establishes new types of allowances

+ ↺ − 16 px

New types of allowances have been established in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Social Benefits", approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, monthly allowances are established for foster families, including those with a foster child with a disability under the age of 18, and one-time allowances for the purchase of seasonal clothing for children transferred to a foster family.

The conditions for the appointment of monthly allowances for the upbringing of a child transferred to a foster family, including a child with an established disability under the age of 18 are also defined.

According to the law, the allowance is paid at the conclusion of an agreement between the foster parents and the body (institution) established by the relevant executive authority.

At the same time, the child-rearing allowance will be assigned for the duration of the agreement between the foster parents and the body (institution).

The allowance for the purchase of seasonal clothing is assigned for the period of validity of this contract with payment 4 times a year (March, June, September and December).

