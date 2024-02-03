Azerbaijan establishes polling station in Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Election Code, a polling station was established in the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan related to the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, said the Embassy.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18 and have the right to vote, who live permanently or temporarily in the territory of Turkmenistan, or who are on a long-term mission, will be able to exercise their right to vote at the polling station number 48 established in Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkmenistan, from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.

