Azerbaijan establishes Secretariat for delimitation of state border with Armenia

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree on the establishment of a Secretariat for the delimitation of the state border with Armenia, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az. 

The decree envisages to ensure the implementation of the second part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Order, dated 23 May 2022, regarding the establishment of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.


