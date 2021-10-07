Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan establishes State Reserves Agency

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of a State Reserves Agency, News.Az reports. 

In order to form a more effective supply chain on the strategically important goods, apply leading regulatory and management practice in this field, as well as increase the resilience of the domestic market to short-term adverse effects, a “State Reserves Agency” public legal entity was established on the basis of the State Agency for Material Resources of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Azerbaijan.


