Azerbaijan establishes State Reserves Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of a State Reserves Agency, News.Az reports.

In order to form a more effective supply chain on the strategically important goods, apply leading regulatory and management practice in this field, as well as increase the resilience of the domestic market to short-term adverse effects, a “State Reserves Agency” public legal entity was established on the basis of the State Agency for Material Resources of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Azerbaijan.

News.Az