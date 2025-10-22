Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss expanding bilateral ties, regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his visiting Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and global issues.

The two sides exchanged views on further expanding political dialogue and mutual visits between their countries, as well as ways to strengthen parliamentary relations, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov and Tsahkna emphasized the importance of mutual support and respect for both countries’ legitimate rights within the United Nations and the European Union.

The discussions also covered prospects for economic cooperation, highlighting the significant potential for boosting trade and mutual investment. Both ministers underlined the importance of intensifying the work of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Development to fully leverage opportunities in the digital economy and renewable energy sectors.

Additionally, the talks addressed comprehensive restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Bayramov and Tsahkna held an initial one-on-one meeting, followed by an expanded session attended by delegations from both countries.

News.Az