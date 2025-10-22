President Aliyev, Estonian foreign minister discuss peace efforts, EU ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Baku on October 22 to discuss ongoing Azerbaijani-Armenian peace efforts and relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.



Aliyev underscored the historic importance of his August 8 agreement with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington, stressing the significance of opening a direct link between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave. He also noted the special role played by U.S. President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Foreign Minister Tsahkna congratulated Aliyev on the progress achieved in Washington, emphasizing the importance of Baku’s decision to allow the transit of Kazakh grain to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory as a step toward normalizing relations between the two countries.

Tsahkna said he was visiting Azerbaijan with a large delegation to attend a business forum in Baku, adding that such events help strengthen economic and trade ties between the two nations. He also reaffirmed Tallinn’s support for closer cooperation between Baku, the European Union, and NATO, noting the positive momentum in Azerbaijan-EU relations.

In response, President Aliyev recalled his recent meetings with senior EU officials in Tirana and Copenhagen, noting that new opportunities are emerging for collaboration between Azerbaijan and the EU in energy, transport, and other key sectors.

News.Az