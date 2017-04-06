Azerbaijan, Estonia enjoy excellent political ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade has today met with a delegation led by Minister of Public Administration of Estonia, head of the Azerbaijani-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission Mihhail Korb.

Praising the political ties between Azerbaijan and Estonia, PM Artur Rasizade stressed the necessity of expanding the economic relations, AzerTag reports. The Premier pointed out good potential in various areas, including technology, telecommunications, agriculture and trade.

The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities of the North-South Transport Corridor and Azerbaijan`s work under the project. Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, PM Artur Rasizade stressed that the dispute must be resolved on the basis of Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

Minister of Public Administration of Estonia Mihhail Korb noted that during the visit he conducted very fruitful discussions with Azerbaijani counterparts. Mihhail Korb said there are favorable opportunities for Azerbaijani and Estonian businessmen in both countries.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az