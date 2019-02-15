Azerbaijan, EU discuss cooperation issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov also participated in the meeting.

The sides had an exchange of views over various areas of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

The continuing negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan on a new Agreement, which will constitute the legal basis of strategic partnership relations between the sides was touched upon. To this end, the importance of concluding the negotiations was stressed.

FM Elmar Mammadyarov informed the EU Commissioner on the current situation of the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The minister outlined the significance of building predictability for regional development and establishment of peace for prosperity.

The mutually beneficial and strategic cooperation in the field of energy between the EU and Azerbaijan was also discussed. Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Commissioner Johannes Hahn had the fruitful exchange on the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

News.Az

