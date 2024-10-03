Azerbaijan, EU mull energy initiatives within COP29

Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed energy initiatives within the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku.

In Brazil, we assessed our cooperation on #naturalgas supply and #greenenergy supply projects, as well as #COP29 with @KadriSimson, European Commissioner for Energy. We exchanged views on the energy initiatives of COP29, the events scheduled for Energy day, the preliminary… pic.twitter.com/qOziVlaWYY