Azerbaijan, EU mull energy initiatives within COP29
Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed energy initiatives within the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku.The matter was tabled at a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, News.Az reports.
“In Brazil we assessed our cooperation on natural gas supply and green energy supply projects, as well as COP29 with Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.
“We exchanged views on the energy initiatives of COP29, the events scheduled for Energy day, the preliminary presentation of the feasibility study of the project at a high-level meeting dedicated to the Caspian Black Sea European Green Energy Corridor with the participation of the EU and the appeal for PMI status next year,” he added.
Minister Shahbazov on Wednesday embarked on a working visit to Brazil to take part in the 4th High-Level Dialogue on Energy Transition, co-chaired by Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
During the visit, he will also take part in the 15th Clean Energy Ministerial and 9th Mission Innovation meeting (CEM15/MI-9) to be held in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil on October 3.
On October 4, Minister Shahbazov will also attend the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) and the 4th High-Level Dialogue on Energy Transition, co-chaired by Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).