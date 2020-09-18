Azerbaijan, EU stress importance of intensifying talks on new draft agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday had a telephone conversation with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The European Commissioner congratulated Minister Bayramov on his appointment and wished him success in his future endeavor.

The sides exchanged views on the existing mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of intensifying negotiations on a new Draft Agreement, which will form the legal basis of bilateral relations.

During the telephone conversation, they also discussed the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Europe in the field of energy and projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan to supply energy to Europe, including the supply of gas to the European market and possibilities of future expansion of the project.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az