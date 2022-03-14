Azerbaijan evacuated more than 7500 citizens from Ukraine
- 14 Mar 2022 21:04
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 171485
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-evacuated-more-than-7500-citizens-from-ukraine Copied
More than 7500 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine due to the situation in this country by March 14, 2022, press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.
According to the Ministry, about 3,000 citizena evacuated by charter flights and more than 4,500 people were evacuated by bus.