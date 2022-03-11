Azerbaijan executes Amnesty Act adopted in connection with Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The execution of the Amnesty Act adopted on November 5, 2021 in connection with Azerbaijan’s Victory Day has been completed, a Justice Ministry official said at a press conference on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Official Aynur Sabitova said the Amnesty Act covered 15,450 prisoners, and of those, 8,626 have been released from jails.

“As many as 6,490 people got their prison term reduced,” she added.





News.Az