Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan executes Amnesty Act adopted in connection with Victory Day

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan executes Amnesty Act adopted in connection with Victory Day

The execution of the Amnesty Act adopted on November 5, 2021 in connection with Azerbaijan’s Victory Day has been completed, a Justice Ministry official said at a press conference on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Official Aynur Sabitova said the Amnesty Act covered 15,450 prisoners, and of those, 8,626 have been released from jails.

“As many as 6,490 people got their prison term reduced,” she added.

 



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      