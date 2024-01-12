Azerbaijan expands internet access to the entire territory, including liberated territories (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The internet has evolved into a fundamental and transformative element of the contemporary world, impacting diverse facets of daily life.

Azerbaijan plans to ensure full coverage of the territory with broadband Internet. The country’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport intends to bring the minimum speed in the network to 30 Mbps, including peripheral regions.

Nevertheless, so far high network performance is available mainly in Baku and a few large cities, and overall Azerbaijan ranks 116th in the world in terms of broadband speed. Moreover, Internet users still face speed reduction, connection interruption, and other technical problems. In order to address these problems, the board of the ICRT approved the "Indicators of Quality of Services in the Sphere of Communications and High Technologies, including Internet Services".

Within the framework of the 'Online Azerbaijan' project implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation, as of 2023, more than 1.1 million households and business entities in Azerbaijan have been provided with broadband internet access. This also means that 66% of the existing households and business entities in the country are covered by broadband internet.

Between 2017 and 2020, 227,000 households and business entities gained access to broadband internet, while from 2021 to 2023, this number increased significantly to 1,916,000. This represents an 8.4-fold increase compared to the previous four years.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has taken several steps to accelerate the digital development of the government, corporate, and public sectors in order to transform the economy within the framework of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). This work is fully supported at the level of the head of state, and the most important task here is to accelerate the construction of the necessary network infrastructure throughout the country. Large-scale initiatives to build optical networks in the capital and regions have been underway for quite some time, but it has only been possible to accelerate the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) program - laying optical fiber directly to consumers' flats - only in recent years.

In the first stage, broadband services became available to residents of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Khirdalan, Shirvan and Mingachevir: high-speed networks based on optical technologies, including GPON (Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks), are being actively introduced here, providing most consumers in the capital and major cities with speeds of 30 to 100 Mbps.

In the next stage, work was carried out on laying optic cables in other cities and administrative centres of the country, including accelerated work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, in particular in Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, etc.

The establishment and provision of telecommunication networks, including telephone and internet services, in the liberated territories from occupation is one of the key issues faced by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation in the implementation of the I State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by the Presidential Decree dated November 16, 2022."

According to the "Activity Program on the Organization of Communication Services in the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan," in the initial stage, the planning and laying of 1100 km of mainline fiber-optic cable or alternative networks are targeted for all the territories liberated from occupation.

Currently, projects for the restoration of telecommunication services are being planned and implemented in all cities and regions liberated from occupation. This includes the preparation of technical specifications, the installation of fiber-optic cables, and the implementation of GPON network applications. In accordance with the resettlement program for the population, all restored residential areas will be provided with telecommunication services.

According to the Speedtest Global Index, in November 2023, Azerbaijan moved up five steps compared to October and took 116th place among 181 countries in terms of fixed broadband speed, with an average download speed of 33.03 Mbps.

Analytic group of News.az

The article focuses on the theme of "development of information and communication technologies"

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az