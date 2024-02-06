Azerbaijan expects Armenia to hand over accurate minefield maps soon: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan faces new challenges after liberating its Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions from Armenia’s occupation, MP Nagif Hamzayev told News.Az.

According to the lawmaker, one of the major challenges facing Azerbaijan is mine contamination of the country’s liberated territories.

“Armenia planted landmines and booby traps in almost every square meter in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories. Demining of these territories will take several years,” he said.

MP Hamzayev pointed out that the accuracy of the minefield maps provided by Armenia in exchange for prisoner swap following the end of the war is only 25 percent. “However, Azerbaijan’s demining operations in its liberated territories have been going on in full swing for three years,” he added.

The lawmaker emphasized that the number of Armenia-planted landmine victims has reached 344, including 65 killed since the end of the Second Karabakh War.

“On February 4 and 5, Armenia’s continued landmine terror left two more Azerbaijani civilians injured,” said MP Hamzayev, noting that Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world now.

He said Azerbaijan has repeatedly called on the international community to exert pressure on Armenia over minefield maps.

“The latest statement by the Armenian side [Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan] confirmed the existence of accurate minefield maps. Landmines continue to pose a major threat to the lives of people and impede the ongoing restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. Armenia’s refusal to hand over accurate minefield maps to Azerbaijan constitutes a flagrant violation of human rights and a breach of the laws of war. Azerbaijan expects Armenia to provide minefield maps soon,” the MP added.

News.Az