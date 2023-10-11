Azerbaijan expects Armenia’s refraining from territorial claims against neighbors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku, which has repeatedly stated that clearance of remnants of the Armenian armed forces and the puppet regime created by Armenia from the territory of Azerbaijan on September 20 has created great opportunities for peace in the region, also expects Yerevan’s refraining from territorial claims and interference against Azerbaijan and other neighbors, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was made in response to the groundless allegations voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his interview with Public TV, News.Az reports.

“We would like to remind Armenia, which presented the reason for Azerbaijan's refusal to participate in the European Political Community in Granada as Azerbaijan's hindrance to peace in every possible way, of facts of Armenia’s avoidance from participation in various platforms without any reason since December of last year. In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan is the main initiator of the peace principles, peace treaty, opening of communications, and demarcation that Armenia has not given any feedback for a long time, and always respects the efforts of each and every mediator in all platforms is well-known to all,” the ministry said.

News.Az