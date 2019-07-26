Azerbaijan expects increase of arriving tourists from China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Chinese tourists arriving in Azerbaijan will increase, Director of the Baku Information Tourist Center (BTIC) Rufat Baghirov said at the presentation of the Street Artists project, Trend reports.

According to him, in accordance with the memorandum signed between Azerbaijan and China, the number of Chinese tourists will increase, and this growth is already being observed.

"Within the last 2-3 years, a large number of tourists have been coming to Azerbaijan, including to Baku. Compared to previous years, the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan increased by 6.5 percent this year," he said.

The statistical figures of the number of tourists are growing monthly and annually. Each tourist comes with different purposes – some are here to travel, some are here for shopping, and some come for medical treatment. The State Tourism Agency is making efforts to increase the flow of tourists to the country," he added.

The Chairman of the State Agency for Tourism Fuad Naghiyev told Trend earlier that Azerbaijan expects the number of tourists to increase by 8-12 percent by end of 2019, mostly from China, other Asian countries and Israel.

The number of Chinese tourists traveling to Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 increased by 1.6 times.

News.Az

