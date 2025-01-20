Azerbaijan expects serious, tangible steps from Armenia in peace process

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday that Baku expects serious and tangible steps from Armenia regarding the peace process.

"In the post-conflict period, we have ongoing contacts with Armenia on several directions. Foreign ministers are negotiating mainly on the draft peace treaty, with meetings conducted regularly. Several such meetings took place last year. We maintain ongoing contacts between the meetings," FM Bayramov told journalists, News.az reports, citing local media. The top Azerbaijani diplomat stated that currently, there is no specific agreement on the venue and date of the next meeting with his Armenian counterpart. "We assume that this process will continue in 2025," he said."The preamble of the draft peace treaty and 15 out of 17 articles have been agreed upon. Two articles have not yet been fully agreed upon. Negotiations are underway. The Azerbaijani people also know that, in addition to the text of the peace treaty, there is another serious and open issue here, which is the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia, as well as in a number of normative legal acts. We expect serious and practical steps to be taken by Armenia in this direction. We hear all the statements and messages and see a serious lack of tangible steps," Bayramov added.

