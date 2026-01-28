Azerbaijan explores cooperation with World Petroleum Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is looking to strengthen cooperation with the World Petroleum Council (WPC Energy) as it advances both its traditional energy leadership and its transition toward renewables.

A high-level meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and WPC Energy President Pedro Miras focused on global energy challenges, regional projects, and prospects for deeper collaboration, News.Az reports.

During the discussions, Minister Shahbazov mentioned that Azerbaijan, while remaining a major oil and gas producer and exporter, has made significant progress in energy sector reforms and the shift toward sustainable power. In recent years, the country has introduced large-scale regulatory and legal reforms, launched renewable energy development, and set ambitious clean energy targets.

During the meeting with Mr. Pedro Miras, President of the World Petroleum Council (@WPC_Energy), we discussed our country’s diversified #energyagenda, #energy connectivity projects, as well as the development of cooperation with the organization. pic.twitter.com/PQEufjNB2Z — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) January 28, 2026

Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy in installed capacity to 30 percent by 2030. Notably, current plans project this figure to reach 33.7 percent by 2027, signaling faster-than-expected progress in the country’s energy transition strategy. Officials emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to continue expanding renewable capacity alongside modernization of its conventional energy sector.

The meeting also highlighted energy projects of regional and international importance. Energy connectivity spanning Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe was assessed under a unified strategic concept. These initiatives are designed to link national energy systems, strengthen regional energy security, and support the development of digital infrastructure and data centers — sectors increasingly tied to modern energy networks.

Pedro Miras praised Azerbaijan’s strategic position as a key energy corridor between Asia and Europe. He described the country as an exemplary platform for promoting dialogue between differing global energy perspectives, particularly at a time when balancing energy security and sustainability is a global priority.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s potential participation in the WPC Energy Congress, scheduled to take place in Riyadh in 2026, and discussed long-term cooperation opportunities with the organization.

News.Az