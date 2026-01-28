Azerbaijani Parl't Speaker begins official visit to Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on an official visit, marking another step in strengthening parliamentary and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Gafarova and the parliamentary delegation were welcomed at Muscat International Airport by Mohammad bin Salim As-Suleymani, a member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group on Azerbaijan in Oman’s Consultative Assembly, along with other members of the Assembly. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Oman Rashad Ismayilov and senior officials also attended the ceremony, News.Az reports, citing The Milli Majlis.

The visit program includes a series of high-level meetings with Omani officials, focusing on expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation and discussing broader areas of bilateral partnership.

Photo: The Milli Majlis

The official visit reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to deepen ties with Oman and enhance dialogue between legislative bodies, supporting stronger political and diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

News.Az