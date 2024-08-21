Azerbaijan explores potential for Starlink satellite internet service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held talks with Starlink's Director for Global Licensing and Market Activation Rebecca Slick Hunter.

Hunter is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.The potential for introducing Starlink's satellite broadband internet service in Azerbaijan was explored during the talks, Minister Nabiyev said on X.Starlink, developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, aims to deliver high-speed internet access to remote and underserved regions globally through its network of low-Earth orbit satellites.

