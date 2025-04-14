Azerbaijan exports nearly 3 bcm of gas to Europe in Q1 2025

Azerbaijan exported nearly 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first quarter of 2025, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, announced on Monday.

“In January-March, approximately 3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, 2.3 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.7 billion cubic meters to Georgia,” Minister Shahbazov wrote on X, News.Az reports.

The minister also announced that during the reporting period, 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP).

