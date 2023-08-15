Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan exports over 12.7 billion cm of natural gas via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline in January-July 2023

Azerbaijan shipped 23 billion 978.5 million cubic meters of gas via main natural gas pipelines in January- July 2023, showing 4.6 percent year-over-year increase, News.az reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan exported 12 billion 737.9 million cubic meters of gas via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (the South Caucasus Pipeline) pipeline in January- July, which accounts for 53.1 percent of total natural gas export.


News.Az 

