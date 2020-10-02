Azerbaijan exposing Armenian lies, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has exposed Armenian lies, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

The Armenian side claims that Azerbaijan allegedly shot down two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian Air Force with F-16 fighter, while the Azerbaijani side doesn’t have F-16 fighters, the official said.

"As it became known, two Su-25 attack aircraft belonging to the Armenian Air Force were taken into the air, where they collided. Even here the fake news of Armenian leadership was revealed,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az