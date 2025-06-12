Azerbaijan expresses condolences over Air India plane crash

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaij

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, India, News.Az reports.

In a message posted on the Ministry’s official account on X (formerly Twitter), Azerbaijan extended heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. We hope for strength and healing in the days ahead,” wrote MFA.

News.Az