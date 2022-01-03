Azerbaijan expresses support for UNGA resolution on vaccine equity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is proud to support United Nations General Assembly's resolution on Vaccine Equity, the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan is proud to support United Nations General Assembly's New Year’s resolution on Vaccine Equity and will continue its leadership role as Chair of Non-Aligned Movement in global efforts to provide safe, effective and accessible vaccination for every single person in every part of the world," the mission tweeted.

News.Az