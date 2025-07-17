Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly mall fire in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday extended its condolences over a devastating fire at a shopping mall in Iraq.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in a devastating fire at a shopping mall in Kut, Iraq,” the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.

“We express heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and the Government and people of friendly Iraq,” the ministry stated.

“We wish patience and strength for all those grieving and a swift recovery for the injured,” it added.

At least 61 people have been killed and several more are missing in a huge fire at a mall in Kut city in eastern Iraq, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The ministry said on Thursday that 14 charred bodies had been found in the mall fire in the Wasit governorate and that civil defence teams had rescued 45 people from inside the building.

