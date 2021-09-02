Azerbaijan extends condolences over fatal minibus crash in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly minibus crash in Iran’s Kordestan region.

“We’re very saddened to hear news on minibus crash in Kordestan region of Iran. We express our condolences to the families of those killed as a result of a deadly accident and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted Thursday.

A minibus plunged off a road into a valley on Thursday in Iran’s Kordestan region, leaving at least 16 dead and 12 others injured.

