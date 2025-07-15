Azerbaijan extends congratulations to Türkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to Türkiye on the occasion of Democracy and National Unity Day, marked annually on July 15.

In a message shared on social platform X, the minsitry paid tribute to the resilience and courage demonstrated by the Turkish people during the failed coup attempt of 2016, News.Az reports.

"July 15, 2016 — a glorious date when the brotherly Turkish people stood firmly in defence of their statehood. We honour with deep respect the memory of those who lost their lives while preventing the attempted coup d'état. The epic written through the unity and will of the heroic Turkish people is a contribution to peace, stability, and the defence of our shared values," the ministry stated.

15 iyul 2016-cı il — qardaş Türkiyə xalqının dövlətçiliyini və milli iradəsini qətiyyətlə qoruduğu şanlı bir tarixdir.



Bu gündə dövlət çevrilişi cəhdinin qarşısını alarkən canlarını fəda etmiş şəhidlərin əziz xatirəsini dərin ehtiram və minnətdarlıqla anırıq.



— MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 15, 2025

Democracy and National Unity Day marks the anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt, during which hundreds of civilians and security personnel were killed while resisting the putsch. The day has since become a symbol of national resilience, commemorated with official ceremonies and public events across Türkiye.

