Azerbaijan extends suspension of Baku metro operation
- 29 Aug 2020 16:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decree to prolong the special quarantine regime until 00:00 on September 30, News.Az reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the decree, the period for suspending the work of the Baku metro will be extended until September 15, 2020.