Azerbaijan extends suspension of Baku metro operation

Azerbaijan extends suspension of Baku metro operation

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decree to prolong the special quarantine regime until 00:00 on September 30, News.Az reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decree, the period for suspending the work of the Baku metro will be extended until September 15, 2020.


