Azerbaijan eyes to expand fleet of oil tankers

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2019, Baku Shipyard LLC plans to commission two oil tankers with carrying capacity of about 8,000 tons and two RoPax vessels being built by order of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a source at the factory told Trend.

It is assumed that these vessels will be able to transport railcars and trucks, and will operate between the countries of the Caspian Sea.

The negotiations are underway with ASCO to conclude a new contract for the construction of new oil tankers.

"During this year, cooperation with ASCO CJSC will continue, and contracts will be signed for the construction of new vessels, such as a 100-ton crane lifting vessel, a 50-ton crane lifting vessel DP1, a 50-ton pontoon ferry, 120-ton anchor handling tug supply vessel and oil tankers," the source said.

An important task for the near future is the development of technical capabilities of the engineering department to the required level of implementing the detailed construction design, according to the source.

Baku Shipyard is also in talks with shipping companies of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

"The Caspian region is a dynamically developing and promising area of ​​cooperation among the five Caspian littoral states," the source noted. "In this regard, the factory is actively exploring the market and conducting search for companies to cooperate with the Caspian littoral states."

Baku Shipyard LLC has been operating since September 2013. The factory has been designed for the construction of a wide range of specialized and commercial vessels, including multi-purpose naval vessels such as platform supply vessels, as well as tankers and cargo vessels. The conditions for ship repair have also been created at the enterprise.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company plays connecting role in the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), provides marine transportation of goods and passengers along with Trans-Caspian Sea as well as provides offshore support services for oil and gas operations.

The merchant fleet consists of 51 vessels: 20 tankers, 13 ferries, 15 universal dry-cargo, 2 Ro-Ro ships as well as 1 auxiliary vessel and 1 floating workshop. The offshore support fleet is comprised of 210 vessels: 20 crane vessels, 25 supply and tug vessels, 26 passenger ships, 2 pipelay barges, 6 firefighting vessels, 7 geological survey vessels, 2 diving support vessels, and 88 other support vessels.

News.Az

News.Az