Azerbaijan files criminal case due to incident with mine explosion in Fuzuli district

The Azerbaijani Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case in connection with two civilians suffered as a result of the mine explosion, according to the district prosecutor's office.

The employees of the prosecutor's office and the police, with the participation of specialists from the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan, reviewed the scene of the incident.

The investigative bodies revealed that residents of Fuzuli district 45-year-old Nuru Nuriyev and 39-year-old Elnur Hashimov suffered as a result of a mine explosion in Ashagi Abdurrahmanli village of Fuzuli district, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation, as a result of which Nuriyev died at the scene while Hashimov lost a left leg.

A criminal case was initiated in the Fuzuli district prosecutor's office upon Articles 120.2.4 (murder committed with special cruelty or in a dangerous way), 29, 120.2.7 (attempted murder of two or more people), and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

At present, intensive investigative and operational actions are being carried out.

