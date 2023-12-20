Azerbaijan finalizing preparatory work for "Karabakh - MOIK" game at Khankendi stadium

Preparatory work for the "Karabakh-MOIK" soccer game is being finalized at the stadium in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, News.az reports.

The installation of new seats has already been completed at the stadium.

One of the back stands behind the gate reads "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" in large letters, while the other reads "Khankendi".

New photos from the stadium in Khankendi were circulated in social networks.

The game will be the 1/8 finals game of Azerbaijan Cup. The teams will lock horns on December 21 at 14:00 (GMT+4) at the stadium in Khankendi.