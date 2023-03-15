Azerbaijan: First stage of relocation of residents to liberated Talish village will begin on March 16

Azerbaijan: First stage of relocation of residents to liberated Talish village will begin on March 16

The first stage of the relocation of residents to Talish village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Tartar district will begin on March 16, the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs told News.Az.

According to the committee, a meeting was held with the families who will be resettled at the initial stage.

Speaking at the meeting, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), noted that the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev, cleared the enemy from this strategic territory on October 3, 2020.

Under the president’s instructions, after the liberation of the village of Talish from occupation, construction and restoration work was carried out there, new houses were built, and the necessary infrastructure was created.

News.Az