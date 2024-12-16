Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan forecasts 3.5% GDP growth in 2025
Azerbaijan's GDP is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2025, reaching 129.2 billion manats, the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said on Monday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Asadov stated that Azerbaijan's non-oil sector is projected to expand by 4.9% next year, News.Az reports.

The premier also highlighted that strengthening the country’s military-defense capabilities and ensuring national security will remain top priorities in the upcoming budget.

