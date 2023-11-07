Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: "November 8 is a Victory Day, which was gained at the cost of lives and blood of thousands of Azerbaijanis as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War that ended almost 30 years of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan restoring fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, while providing an opportunity for peace and cooperation in the region.

Azerbaijan, since the first years of independence, while being subjected to the policy of military aggression, occupation, ethnic cleansing and genocide by the neighboring country Armenia, and encountering the challenge of almost one million refugees and internally displaced persons, has always stated that it would never tolerate the fact of occupation despite the commitment to the peace process.

Armenia’s engagement in negotiations for the sake of an imitation of maintaining the status quo for many years, intensification of its aggressive policy and military-political provocations by putting forward the concept of “new wars for new territories” as a result of the failure of taking adequate measures by the international mediators, who turned a blind eye to these unconstructive actions, were the factors that led to the 44-day Patriotic War.

As a result of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan achieved to ensure the norms and principles of international law, including its territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of borders, thus implementing 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Despite the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis living in the densely populated areas located far from the front line during 44 days, as a result of the unity and solidarity of our people, the courage of the Glorious Army of Azerbaijan led by the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, more than 300 settlements, including Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha cities were liberated.

After the liberation of Shusha, the pearl of Azerbaijan’s culture and history on November 8, 2020, and the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, our territorial integrity was ensured.

Being committed to its obligations, Azerbaijan, launching the peace initiative immediately after the end of the war and conflict, began to actively promote the idea of normalization of relations between the two countries and the peace process, taking measures to carry out large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated territories, as well as for reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region into our society.

Notwithstanding this, once again hindering peace agreement negotiations, continuing military-political provocations, as well as the landmine threat, Armenia chose the path of enduring to menace the peace process, lives of our citizens, restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the region. At the same time, contrary to its obligations, besides not withdrawing the Armenian armed forces which were the main source of threat to peace and security in the region, Armenia continued to support them financially, and did not refrain from the illegal transfer of weapons, military equipment, landmines to the territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia also refused to hand over 8 Azerbaijani villages, which are still under occupation.

Ignoring the warnings of Azerbaijan at various levels and platforms, the illegal Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan increased their provocations this year in September and committed a landmine explosion, which killed 6 Azerbaijani civilians and police officers in a day. In response, on September 19-20, 2023, in order to put an end to the existence of illegal Armenian forces, as well as to restore full sovereignty over all its territories, Azerbaijan carried out counter-terrorism measures within 24 hours in the Garabagh region.

Currently, after the existence of the Armenian armed forces and the puppet regime created by Armenia in our territories were brought to an end, there are ample opportunities for peace and stability in the region.

Against the backdrop of these promising conditions, being committed to the normalization of relations between the two countries, as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region, Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to demonstrate a constructive and just position in the peace process and to understand the realities in the region properly.

Armenia must finally recognize that there is no alternative to peace and cooperation in the region.

On 8 November - Victory Day, we honor the dearest memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty with the deepest respect and gratitude!

Happy Victory Day!"

News.Az