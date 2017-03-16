Azerbaijan, France celebrate 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Foreign Minister of the Republic of France have had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation forged between Azerbaijan and France in the political, economic, education and cultural fields as well as the ties at the inter-regional level over the past years, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.

He mentioned that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to France is the indication of the quality of political dialogue between our countries based on high level mutual interest and trust.

Noting the successful cooperation projects between the two countries, Minister Mammadyarov stressed that projects such as Baku French Lyceum, French-Azerbaijani University, MoU between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France on the inter-regional cooperation will serve to further strengthening friendship between our countries and peoples.

In his letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov Foreign Minister of France Jean-Marc Ayrault noted that the past 25 years are marked by continuous development of relations between the two countries in the fields of politics, economy and culture.

Mentioning about joint achievements made by Azerbaijan and France, Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault stated that French-Azerbaijani University established in our country in 2016 is a living symbol of dynamic cooperation of the two countries at all levels.

French Minister also mentioned that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, his country will continue its mediation efforts towards the peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

