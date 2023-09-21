Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan gained military successes in all directions during its local anti-terrorist measures: Minister

During its local anti-terrorist measures in the country’s Garabagh region, the Azerbaijani Army achieved military successes in all directions in a short period of time, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Minister Hasanov emphasized that the heroism, bravery, and professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated during the anti-terror measures are highly appreciated by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In turn, Minister Yasar Guler congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on the successful completion of anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh. The Turkish minister reiterated that Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.


