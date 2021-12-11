Azerbaijan gained victory not only on battlefield but also in information war - top official

Azerbaijan is one of the victims of misinformation on social media. We witnessed this in Azerbaijan's 44-day war. During the war, Armenian citizens also believed the false news spread by that country. Azerbaijan won not only on the battlefield but also in the information war. We express our gratitude to all those who supported us on this path.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, made the due remark at the opening ceremony of the 21st International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit 2021) in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Referring to the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia on the historical land of Karabakh, the Azerbaijani presidential aide said that Azerbaijan, restoring this region, responded to the Armenian side in the best possible way.

