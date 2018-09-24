Azerbaijan gaining weight among fastest-growing tourist destinations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Caspian Sea-facing capital, Baku, is a fascinating hodgepodge of old and new"

Azerbaijan is among the fastest-growing destinations for tourists, Bloomberg reports citing the UN World Tourism Organization.

Bookings with Intrepid Travel, one of the world’s biggest adventure travel companies, to visit Azerbaijan have increased by a full 322 percent, according to the report.

"The Caspian Sea-facing capital, Baku, is a fascinating hodgepodge of old and new. Its cobbled Old Town streets are lined with market stalls and well-preserved buildings, while the Flame Towers downtown are a modern architectural marvel in the vein of the Burj Khalifa," said the article.

The article also recommends tourists visiting Azerbaijan to check out the remote Lahic village and the Qobustan National Park.

In January-June 2018, 1.325 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 10.2 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Some 30.5 percent of the visitors accounted for citizens of Russia, 21.1 percent - Georgia, 11.1 percent - Iran, 10.8 percent - Turkey, 3.6 percent - the UAE, 2.1 percent - Iraq, 2 percent - Ukraine, 18.7 percent - citizens of other countries, 0.1 percent - stateless persons, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

News.az

News.Az