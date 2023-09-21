Azerbaijan gains control over Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit in Karabakh, which was once plundered by the Armenian separatist regime, has been taken under the control of the Azerbaijani Army, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani soldiers have earlier today entered the territory of the Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit, the footage shows.

A significant part of Azerbaijan's natural resources was plundered by Armenian separatists, which led to an environmental disaster. They carried out illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani mineral deposits, especially the Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit and the Demirli copper-molybdenum deposit.

Especially at the Gyzylbulag copper-gold deposit and the Demirli copper-molybdenum deposit, there was an increase in illegal exploitation and plunder of natural resources by the separatist regime, including an increase in environmental damage.

News.Az