Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss military-technical cooperation

The working visit of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister, Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov and Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov to Georgia is underway, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry visited the State Military Scientific-Technical Center "Delta" in Tbilisi.

At the meeting held in the center, detailed views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest in the field of military-technical cooperation.

News.Az