Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission to hold meeting in December 2022

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission will hold the meeting in December 2022, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Georgia diplomatic ties, News.az reports.

"The commission's activity testifies to fruitful economic cooperation between our countries," Pataradze said.

According to him, joint projects between the two countries play a crucial role in the economic development of the region.

The ambassador expressed confidence in the further success and development of Azerbaijan-Georgia economic collaboration.


