Azerbaijan, Georgia mull inter-parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili, News.Az reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the two neighbors, friendly states and partners, stem from the will of the two peoples that have enjoyed friendly and good neighborly ties for centuries.

“Our bilateral ties have evolved into a strategic partnership throughout the past years. The high-level visits play an important role in the development of bilateral relations,” Gafarova mentioned. She highlighted the positive impact of the mutual visits of the two country's leaders on bilateral relations.

The sides also touched upon inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as the fruitful trilateral interaction format bringing together the Foreign Relations Committees of the legislatures of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia.

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili shared his impressions of the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of the visit.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War that had culminated in the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity, Speaker Gafarova also spoke about the post-war situation in the region. “There are no obstacles to signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan is ready for peace,” the speaker underlined.

Touching upon the forthcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan on 7 February, 2024, Speaker Gafarova emphasized that the main distinctive feature of these elections in comparison with the previous ones would be that they would be held all over the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Shalva Papuashvili said that the development of relations between the two countries not only ensures their security and stability in the region, but also has a positive impact on the well-being of the two peoples. He also noted that the projects between the two countries, which were founded by Heydar Aliyev and are being successfully implemented today, are bearing fruits.

The Georgian Parliament chairman described the presidential elections due in Azerbaijan in February 2024 as historic, adding that they are also of great significance for his country.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az