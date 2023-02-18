Azerbaijan, Georgia mull religious issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, has met with Chairman of the State Agency for Religious Issues of Georgia Zaza Vashakmadze, News.az reports citing AzerTAC.

The meeting focused on religious relations, tolerance and other issues between the two countries.

Addressing the meeting, Faig Guliyev hailed the existing friendly relations with the State Agency for Religious Affairs of Georgia.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az